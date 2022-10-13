Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 910,797 shares.The stock last traded at $29.93 and had previously closed at $32.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

