Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 910,797 shares.The stock last traded at $29.93 and had previously closed at $32.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.