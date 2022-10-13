Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 273,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 1,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,233. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More

