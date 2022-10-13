Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target Cut to €9.70

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ETCMY stock remained flat at $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

See Also

