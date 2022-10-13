Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.15. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

