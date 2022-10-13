Ethereum Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,223.53 or 0.06633740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $150.22 billion and approximately $13.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,778,483 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency . Ethereum has a current supply of 122,771,325.499. The last known price of Ethereum is 1,284.99400317 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6136 active market(s) with $8,518,105,841.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereum.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

