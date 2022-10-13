Ethereum Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,223.53 or 0.06633740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $150.22 billion and approximately $13.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00031731 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00081301 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00059863 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00016006 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00026537 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001450 BTC.
About Ethereum
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,778,483 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
