Ethereum Name Service Price Hits $19.37 (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $392.21 million and approximately $226.60 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $19.37 or 0.00099723 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Name Service has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,244,862.09054775 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Name Service is 16.87714583 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $72,135,483.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ens.domains/.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

