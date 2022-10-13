Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $210.66 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 922,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 71,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

