Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $54.41

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.41, but opened at $52.61. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 1,083 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.
The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $14,516,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 57.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
