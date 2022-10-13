Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 972,618 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

