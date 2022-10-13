Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.50

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 3847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $197,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

