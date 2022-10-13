Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Up 283.1% in September

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 283.1% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Eskay Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 target price on the stock.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESKYF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 1.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,850. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of 0.80 and a 12 month high of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.27.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

