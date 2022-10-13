Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.39.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.