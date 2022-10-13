Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $15.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Teleflex Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $186.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $381.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

