Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$71.78 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$38.24 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

