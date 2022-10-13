Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Sculptor Capital Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.
Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance
Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management
In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,765 shares of company stock valued at $794,257. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -24.76%.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Further Reading
