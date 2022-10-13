Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Sculptor Capital Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,765 shares of company stock valued at $794,257. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -24.76%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

