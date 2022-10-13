Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

