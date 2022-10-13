EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of EQT worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EQT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 39,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.