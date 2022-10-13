EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,705 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EQT worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 145,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,618. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

