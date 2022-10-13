Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169. The company has a market cap of $362.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

