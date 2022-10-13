Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.47) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Entain in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,160.57.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. Entain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

