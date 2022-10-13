Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of Enservco stock remained flat at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,179. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

