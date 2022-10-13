Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.17.

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.56. 109,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 173.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

