ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

ENI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.45 ($11.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.62 and a 200 day moving average of €12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.10).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

