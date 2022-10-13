Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 78,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,147. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

