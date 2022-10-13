EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 6.1%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.09. 23,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 640,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

EngageSmart Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 131.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,325 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the second quarter worth $6,124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

