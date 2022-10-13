EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 6.1%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.09. 23,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 640,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

EngageSmart Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 131.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,325 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the second quarter worth $6,124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

