Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 8%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 24,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,310,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Energy Vault Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 316,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

