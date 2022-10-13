Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in September

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,422.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $14.60 during trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. Energean has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

