Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.24 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.24 billion and approximately $1.11 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $167.52 or 0.00874413 BTC on exchanges.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 166.69948195 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $933,490.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

