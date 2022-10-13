Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.63 and traded as low as C$4.57. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 331,177 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$879.88 million and a P/E ratio of 49.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

