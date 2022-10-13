Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 693,404 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $219,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,535,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 149,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

