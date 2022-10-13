Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 127,035 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.70.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

