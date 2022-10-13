Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $540.00

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.52), with a volume of 2351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($6.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £249.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,347.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 658.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 671.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

