ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $65.80 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $65.80 million and approximately $90.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.31 or 0.99997881 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00057464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022705 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32900931 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.