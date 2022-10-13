Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $321.06. 14,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.13. The company has a market cap of $305.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

