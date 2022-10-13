Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 186.85% from the company’s current price.

Elevate Credit Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,706. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 94.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

