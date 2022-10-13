Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,043,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,996,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

