Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. 28,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

