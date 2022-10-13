Electroneum Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $28,529.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005203 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000170 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,467,599 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ETN through the process of mining. Electroneum has a current supply of 17,930,402,693.77. The last known price of Electroneum is 0.00272303 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $35,738.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://electroneum.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

