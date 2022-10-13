Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,935,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Electromedical Technologies Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EMED traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 297,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Electromedical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About Electromedical Technologies
