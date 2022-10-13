Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Down 8.4%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.96. 107,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 449,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

