Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $201.20 and last traded at $201.20. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.14.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after acquiring an additional 234,434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,243,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 957.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

