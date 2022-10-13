Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.53. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,862. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $144.72 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

