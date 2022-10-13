Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Elastos has a market cap of $29.63 million and $206,822.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00007639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos (ELA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ELA through the process of mining. Elastos has a current supply of 24,940,211.89010385 with 20,346,868.21274847 in circulation. The last known price of Elastos is 1.49781954 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $173,898.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elastos.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

