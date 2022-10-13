Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

