Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 18,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,884. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 387,421 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.