EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.87

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 62528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDPFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.