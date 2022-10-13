Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Edap Tms Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,907. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 1.20. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.99.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

