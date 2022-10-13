Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,907. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 1.20. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.99.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
