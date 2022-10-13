eCash (XEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $715.94 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $715.94 million and $12.02 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,090.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00580351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00257648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,196,217,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

