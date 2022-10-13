Ebix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,659 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 2,340 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix in the first quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,019. Ebix has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $561.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

EBIX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

